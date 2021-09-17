Man, 21, docked over alleged manslaughter

A 21- year old motorcyclist, Abiodun Falade, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, charged with recklessly riding his motorcycle and causing the death of Mr Edwin Madu.

Falade, whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a two-count charge of reckless driving and manslaughter.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Phillip Amusan told the court that Falade committed the offences at about 5:30pm on Sept. 11, by recklessly riding his Bajaj Boxer motorcycle without recourse to road traffic rules.

He stated that Falade’s reckless riding of his motorcycle on the Ring Road, opposite Mobil Filling Station, Ibadan, caused the death of the deceased, Mr Edwin Madu.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened provisions of Section 3(1) of the Reckless and Dangerous Driving Law, Cap 142, Vol. V, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

”It also contravene Section 18, of the Road Traffic Law, Cap .148, Vol. V, Laws of Oyo State 2000,” he said.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mercy Amole-Ajimoti granted Falade bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She thereafter adjourned the matter to Oct. 27, for hearing.(NAN)

