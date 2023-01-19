Man, 21, docked for allegedly impersonating NAF corporal

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A 21-year-old man, Emmanuel Obasi, on Thursday, appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan charged with impersonating a corporal in the Nigerian Air Force.

Obasi, whose residential address was not provided, is facing trial on a charge of impersonation.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in December 2022, at the Mammy market area, Letmuck Barrack, Mokola in Ibadan.

Ibrahim said that Obasi unlawfully dressed in complete air force uniform with the rank of a corporal.

”He is not a military officer, he wore the uniform with the intention of deceiving members of the public,” the prosecutor said.

The offence, Ibrahim said, contravened Section 109 of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs T.B Oyekanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be reliable and relatives of the defendant and subsequently adjourned the case until March 1 for hearing. (NAN)