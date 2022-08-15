Man, 20, remanded for allegedly raping friend’s neighbour

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan on Monday remanded a 20-year old man, Musa Salimon, at the Agodi Correctional facility for allegedly raping his friend’s neighbour.

The police charged Musa of an undisclosed address on one-count of rape.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Enilolobo, who did not take the plea of the suspect due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan.

Enilolobo said that the remand is pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter till Oct. 18, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that on Aug. 6, at about 4:00p.m at Oriyangi area, Ogbere, Ibadan, Salimon allegedly unlawfully had carnal knowledge of one T. Sunday, 18, without her consent.

Adegboye said the victim lent her cellphone charger to her neighbour to retrieve it later.

”When she went to pick the charger, a friend to the victim’s neighbour allegedly raped her,”he added.

He said the offence is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under section 358 of the Criminal Code laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

