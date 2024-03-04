Man, 20, in court for allegedly stealing company’s N1.2m

Monday Abah, a staff of Foodco Nigeria, was on Monday, arraigned before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing the company’s N1.2million.

Abah, 20, whose address was not given, is being with theft.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olalekan Adegbite told the court that Abah committed the offence between November 2023 and February 2024.

Adegbite said that the defendant was moving money made from sales of company goods into his personal bank account.

”He paid money collected from customers who bought goods into his personal account instead of the company’s account,” he said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Oluwabusayo Osho, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case till March 26 for hearing. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko