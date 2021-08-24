Man, 20, drowns in open water in Kano State

Kano State Fire Service confirmed death of 20-year-old man, Ahmad Ali, who drowned in an open water at Larabar Abasawa village, Gezawa Area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of fire service, confirmed the in a statement issued on Tuesday in Kano.

According to Abdullahi, fire service received a distress call on Monday, at about 01:38 p.m. from one Isah Abdu, and sent a rescue team to scene at about 01:57 p.m.

Abdullahi said that Ali was already dead when team arrived, while corpse was brought out of water.

He added corpse was handed over to brother of deceased, Musa Mamuda, while cause of the death is under investigation.(NAN)

