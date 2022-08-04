Man, 20, docked for allegedly receiving stolen N6, 000 wire

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

A 20-year-old man, Segun Azeez, was on Thursday brought before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly receiving stolen copper wire worth N6,000.

Azeez, whose residential address was not provided, is charged with receiving stolen property.

The prosecutor, ASP Sikiru Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 22 at 8. 00 a.m, at Apete area of Ibadan.

Ibrahim alleged that Azeez received a bundle of copper wire from one Qudus Tijani, knowing the same to be stolen.

According to Ibrahim, the wire belongs to one Mr Olusola Ayowale.

He said that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 427 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. A. Adesina, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10,000 and one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 12 for hearing. (NAN)

