Man, 20, charged with peddling 400g hemp

The NDLEA alleged that Sodiq was arrested at Ile-epo Oba in Ikorodu, Lagos State, while selling the banned substance.

According to the one-count charge, Sodiq committed the offence on Nov. 23, 2020.

The charge marked FHC/L/4c/2021 is before a Federal High Court in Lagos State.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has charged a 20-year-old man, Kazeem Sodiq, with peddling 400g of hemp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hemp, like cocaine and heroin, is listed on the NDLEA schedule as prohibited by law.

Trafficking in them contravenes Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004 and is punishable with up to life imprisonment.

No date has been fixed for arraignment of the defendant. (NAN)