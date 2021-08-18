Man, 2 teenagers jailed 6 months for stealing electronics

A Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ ,  Abuja, on sentenced a and two teenagers to six months  imprisonment for stealing electronics worth N2.5 million.The police charged Ismaila , 21; Yushau Salisu, 18 ; and Imrana Abba,19, all residents of Bwari, FCT, , housebreaking and theft.Magistrate Linda Chidama, sentenced the convicts, after they pleaded guilty and begged the for leniency.Chidama, however, gave the convicts an option to pay N30,000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crime.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Okonkon Udo told the that the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 4, , at NITBOK Plaza, Zango, Bwari, Abuja.Udo said the convicts, armed two cutlasses and one iron cutter, broke into the plaza at about 1 a.m.

He said that the convicts stole one Home theatre 358, two Havid soundbar, nine 32 and two 43-inche television sets.The prosecutor said they also stole two  32 and two 43-inche Hisense television sets, two 43 and two 50 inches  Skyrun television sets, two SUMEC Firman generators, two SENVIC  generators, all worth N2.5 million.

He further said that during investigation, they confessed to committing the offence.The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 347 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN) 

