Man, 19, docked for allegedly stealing iPhone

By Joy Akinsanya

A 19-year-old man, Opeyemi Gabriel, on Friday appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an iPhone 6 handset.

Gabriel, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and unlawful damage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Olu-Balogun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 4 at about 3:30 p.m. at Kuto Garage, in Abeokuta.

Olu-Balogun said that the defendant entered into the shop of one Mr Godwin Effiong, and stole one iPhone 6 handset belonging to one Mrs Titilope Taofikat.

He explained that the defendant pretended to be changing his phone at the complainant shop, who operates a phone charging centre.

Olu-Balogun said while the defendant was pretending to be charging his phone, he removed and stole another customer’s phone that was also charging and ran away.

He said that the offence committed contravened Section 413, 390(9) and 451 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mrs I. O. Abudu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Abudu ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of one year tax payment to the Ogun State Government.

She, however, adjourned the case until May 20 for hearing.(NAN)

