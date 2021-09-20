Man, 19, docked for alleged impersonation

A 19-year-old man, Mohammed Abubakar, on Monday appeared at a Gwagwalada Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating a military officer.

The police charged Abubakar of no fixed address with constituting a public nuisance and for impersonation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the defendant was arrested on Sept. 8 with a military camouflage t-shirt and a military p-cap.

He said that the defendant was wandering along Kuje Road in Gwagwalada, FCT, and when questioned, he could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 183 and 179 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The magistrate, Mr Oladunmoye Olatunji, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with one surety in like sum.

Olatunji ordered that the surety must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court while he adjourned the case until Aug. 30 for hearing. (NAN)

