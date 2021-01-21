Man, 18, docked over alleged theft of motorcycle worth N230,000

An 18-year-old man, Segun Adele, on Thursday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N230,000.
Adele, whose address was not provided, is facing a two- count charge of stealing and conspiracy, offences he denied committing.
The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Jan.12 at No.2 Taiwo St., Ilogbo, Ota.
Adaraloye said that the defendant stole the motorcycle with registration number PKA 002 QT, belonging to Mr Kplapo Sylvain.
“The defendant was caught by the vigilance group of the area and handed over to the police,”he said.
Adaraloye said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.
The magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adeyemi,granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.
Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments to Ogun Government.
She adjourned the case until Feb.2 for mention.(NAN)
