Man, 18, docked over alleged theft of motorcycle worth N230,000

An 18-year-old man, Segun Adele, on Thursday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N230,000.

Adele, whose address was not provided, is facing a two- count charge of stealing and conspiracy, offences he denied committing.

The prosecutor, Insp. Emmanuel Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on Jan.12 at No.2 Taiwo St., Ilogbo, Ota.