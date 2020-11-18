Malta citizenship: EFCC re-arraigns man over alleged 40,000 euros scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has re-arraigned one Abiodun Sodiq, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of 40,000 euros over Malta citizenship.

Sodiq was re-arraigned on a seven-count charge involving forgery and conspiracy to which he pleaded not guilty.

According to Mr Nkereuwem Anana, the EFFC prosecutor, the defendant known with the alias, Bunmi Sodiq, committed the offences between May 14 and July 23, 2019.

“He defrauded a businessman, Mr Babatunde Emmanuel of 40,000euros under the guise that the funds would be used for the Malta Government Citizenship Investment Programme as well as procurement of Malta international passport.