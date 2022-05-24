Malnutrition: Zazzau Emir, UNICEF collaborate to tame malnutrition in Kaduna

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with

the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Kaduna State obtained the commitment of Zazzau Emirate

Council to tame malnutrition in the state.

The NOA Director in Kaduna State, Alhaji Zubair Soba, made this known on Tuesday after the advocacy

campaign to Malam Ahmed Bamalli, the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria.

Soba said the advocacy visit was to seek for the support of the council to work toward curtailing malnutrition and

strengthen infant and maternal health in the state.

He said the advocacy became imperartive “because the infant and maternal indices in Kaduna State

is alarming, in spite of investments by the state government and development partners to tame the challenge.

“The advocacy team intends to obtain suggestions from the council on better ways of encouraging men to

key into the fight against malnutrition and other good reproductive health practices.”

He, therefore, commended the emir for the warm reception given to the nutrition committee, which included

officials from Kaduna State Government and relevant stakeholders.

Ms Chinwe Ezeife, the UNICEF Nutrition Specialist in Kaduna Field Office, said the advocacy visit was to promote the consumption

of nutritious foods that would enhance the health of women and children.

She noted that the advocacy had achieved remarkable successes in many areas, saying that the royal father’s pledge

to influence behavioral change was a huge leap to healthy living.

She said the team was pleased that it had a dialogue with the Zazzau Emir and the entire district heads of the emirate, adding that

“the district heads will in turn go to their districts, communities and catchment areas to mobilise other influencers to promote

key messages with a view to taming malnutrition.

“The advocacy was to create awareness on nutrition and utilisation of good natural foods and encourage breastfeeding in

the first one hour of birth and exclusive breastfeeding for six months.”

Meanwhile, Malam Sani Hassan, the Technical Adviser, Kaduna State Nutrition Action Plan, said “99 per cent of women in

Kaduna State are aware of the benefits of early initiation to breast feeding and dangers of early weaning to brain development

of infants.

“But only 27 per cent of women practice exclusive breastfeeding in the state, while less than 50 per cent initiate breastfeeding

within the first one hour after birth of a child.

“Your highness, there is a huge gap between knowledge and practice, hence the need for your intervention to encourage

and enlighten husbands to key into this initiative.”

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Bamalli, said the council has a good health structure and will

deploy similar strategy as used in polio to tame malnutrition and improve maternal mortality indices in the state.

He said “we will always support these kind initiatives, aimed at improving the health and welfare of our people, especially women and children.

“The entire district heads of Zazzau Emirate are around; we need more literature on this topic and soft copies of your

presentations so that we will have more follow-up questions,’’ he said. (NAN)

