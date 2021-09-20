Malnutrition: UNICEF, Agency to train 6,255 mothers in Adamawa

The Adamawa Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ADPHCDA), in collaboration with UNICEF, says it will train 6,255 mothers on how to assess the nutritional status of their children.

Dr Martins Ladu, the UNICEF Nutrition Officer, Bauchi State Office, disclosed this at the training of Local Government Executive Secretaries and their Nutrition focal persons in Yola on Monday.

According to him, training of the officials will help toward a successful implementation of the programme, at the ward level, on how mothers and caregivers would use the Mid-Upper Arm Circumference (MUAC) tape, to detect malnourishment in children.

He added that the programme was being funded by UKAid through UNICEF Nigeria, and would be implemented by Adamawa PHCDA, across 21 local government areas.

Dr Tushar Rene, UNICEF Nigeria, Chief of Office, Bauchi, said that the aim of the programme was to empower women and caregivers, households, and communities in charge of their children’s health, to know the nutrition status, early detection, and treatment of acute malnutrition.

“To ensure regular screening of children under five by caregivers and mothers.

“Alternative to Mass-MUAC screening and scale down screening activities by community nutrition mobilisers,” he said.

Rene said this would help to identify malnourished cases for referrals to health facilities for treatment.

According to him, the cases are still being observed across communities, hence the need to encourage Mother MUAC screening, for early detection and self-referral within communities.

Dr Suleiman Bashir, the Executive Chairman ADPHCDA, commended UNICEF and other development partners, for their support towards saving the children.

According to him, currently about 10 different partners supporting the state on addressing the problem of malnutrition in the state.

Bashir said that the state government was also committed to ensure that the programme was fully implemented to save the children against malnutrition.

He however urged the participants to pay attention and be very active toward the success of the programme. (NAN)

