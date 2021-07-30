Mallam Tijjani Yusuf: Your Memory Lives On, Two Years After

July 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Columns, Exclusive Reports, Reports & Commentary, Society News 0



(Photo: Left to right: Jala A.Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House with late Mallam Tijjani Yusuf)

your passing away two ago, we continue to remember .

I recall your humility, your candour, wisdom, administrative skill and forthrightness. These are rare qualities of a good and competent man that were. And were a good friend, colleague, father and brother rolled into one.

As we continue to mourn your departure, is our belief that your soul is indeed resting in . the Almighty Allah grant Aljanat Firdaus.

You remain an unforgettable colleague friend and confidant.

Continue to rest in , my dear brother.

Jalal A Arabi, OON

Tags: , , , , , , , ,