Mallam Tijjani Yusuf: Your Memory Lives On, Two Years After

(Photo: Left to right: Jala A.Arabi, former Permanent Secretary, State House with late Mallam Tijjani Yusuf)

Despite your passing away two years ago, we continue to remember you.

I recall your humility, your candour, wisdom, administrative skill and forthrightness. These are rare qualities of a good and competent man that you were. And you were a good friend, colleague, father and brother rolled into one.

As we continue to mourn your departure, it is our strong belief that your soul is indeed resting in peace.May the Almighty Allah grant you Aljanat Firdaus.

You remain an unforgettable colleague friend and confidant.

Continue to rest in peace, my dear brother.

Jalal A Arabi, OON

