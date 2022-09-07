Mali: ECOWAS Special Envoy, Goodluck Jonathan, briefs Buhari

(File photo: Jonathan with Buhari

Presiden Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated Nigeria’s commitment towards to promoting peace and harmony among ECOWAS countries.

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this assertion Wednesday at State House, Abuja, as he received updates from former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on the face-off between Mali and Cote D’Ivoire over detained Ivorian soldiers.

Dr Jonathan is ECOWAS Special Envoy on the situation in Mali.

About 49 Ivorian soldiers had been detained in Mali for ‘unlawful entry,’ and only the three females in the team have been released, leaving 46. The development is threatening a rupture in the relationship between the two countries.

Cote D’Ivoire has condemned the act as ‘hostage taking,’ and says it may take action, hence the need for intervention of ECOWAS leaders, as advocated by the Special Envoy, former President Jonathan.

President Buhari pledged an initiative from Nigeria, towards immediate resolution of the impasse.

