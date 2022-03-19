Mali: ECOWAS restates commitment to dialogue towards constitutional order

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reiterated the regional body’s commitment towards dialogue for a return to constitutional order in Mali.

This was disclosed in a communique at the end of a visit by ECOWAS Mediator and Nigeria’s former Goodluck Jonathan to Mali.

The communique said, “In the course of his consultations, the Mediator reiterated ECOWAS’ commitment to dialogue, with the view to facilitating the restoration of constitutional order, in line with the ECOWAS and AU relevant instruments.”

Earlier, the communique said, as part of the continued engagement of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) with Mali, H.E. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the ECOWAS Mediator, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, conducted a mission to Mali on 24 February 2022.

He was accompanied by ECOWAS Commission President H.E. Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, General Francis A. Behanzin,it was also revealed.

In Bamako, the communique said, his delegation was joined by the members of the ECOWAS-mandated Local Follow-up Committee on the Transition – CLST (ECOWAS Resident Representative, African Union High Representative for Mali and the Sahel and the United Nations Special Representative in Mali and Head of MINUSMA, as well as the Ambassadors of Ghana and Nigeria).

The Mediator had an in-depth exchange of views with a government delegation led by the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and including the Ministers in charge of Territorial

Administration and Decentralization, State Re-foundation, and Institutional Reforms, respectively.

He also conferred with the President of the Transition, H.E. Colonel Assimi Goita.

The discussions took place against the backdrop of the technical-level consultations on an acceptable electoral timetable between Malian experts and those of the member institutions of the CLST held in Bamako last week.

It was further revealed that “The Mediator noted the Malian transitional authorities’ readiness to continue interacting with ECOWAS. He reaffirmed ECOWAS’ commitment to assist Mali to overcome the current challenges.

“The Mediator stressed that the Local Follow-up Committee and the experts will pursue their work with the Malian authorities”

The Mediator expressed deep appreciation to the Malian authorities for their warm welcome and availability.

Earlier in a statement, the Commission announced that H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, ECOWAS Mediator for Mali, will lead a mission to Bamako on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

This mission will take place after the technical meetings held last week on the timetable for elections and will allow the Mediator to have discussions with the Malian authorities on the next steps.

The Mediator will be accompanied by the President of the Commission and the Commissioner in charge of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, the previous statement before Jonathan’s latest visit to Mali said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

