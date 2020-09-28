Mali, ECOWAS: Again, Jonathan briefs Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the behest of their Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, may confer again to discuss outstanding grey areas in the Mali political situation.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement on Monday, said Buhari stated this after receiving briefing at the State House, Abuja, from ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali, former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

Mali has appointed a civilian as Interim President who will stay in office for 18 months and lead the country back to constitutional order, after the military had taken over power in the country.