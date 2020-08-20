Mali: Buhari, ECOWAS leaders in emergency summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday joined other Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in an emergency virtual extraordinary summit over the ongoing political crisis in Mali.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian leader is participating in the summit online from the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

Those in attendance with the president at the Council Chambers are Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Other are, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, and Minster of Defence, retired Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi; National Security Adviser, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno and the Director General National Intelligence Agency, Abubakar Ahmed Rufa’i.





NAN gathered that the summit was necessitated by the socio-political upheaval in Mali, occasioned by Tuesday’s military coup in the West African country.

ECOWAS, African Union (AU), European Union (EU) had since condemned the undemocratic change of government in Mali while ECOWAS had threatened to impose sanctions against Mali and the military junta in Mali.





NAN also gathered that some ECOWAS leaders to be led by the Nigerien leader, Mohamdou Issoufou would soon be visiting Mali with a view to finding lasting solutions to the socio-political crisis in the country.(NAN)