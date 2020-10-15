Mali: Again, Buhari meets ECOWAS Special Envoy, expresses delight over successes recorded

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed delight that the Mali situation had calmed down considerably, following interventions by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari stated this when he received updates on the Mali situation from the Special Envoy/Mediator to the West African country, former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Thursday.

The president said: “We can’t do hop, step and jump like other developed nations of the world, but one is delighted at the successes recorded.’’

After the intervention by the military in Mali, ECOWAS had insisted on a transition government led by a civilian, and return to Constitutional order within 12 to 18 months, among others.