The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical company, Sinovac Biotech.

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine would boost confidence in Malaysia, Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, said on Wednesday.

Khairy also the coordinating minister for Malaysia’s national COVID-19 immunisation programme said the move by the world health body showed the vaccine was safe and effective.

“The Sinovac vaccine is now approved by WHO. This global recognition is a boost of confidence as our 12 million doses supply of Sinovac will ensure that 18 per cent of our population will benefit from the vaccine.

“It’s safe and effective,’’ he said in a post on social media.

The Sinovac vaccines have been used in Malaysia’s national immunisation programme since the country’s National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) granted conditional approval in March.

Malaysia’s leading pharmaceutical company, Pharmaniaga, was also in partnership with Sinovac to produce locally fill-and-finish vaccine as the first ever human vaccines produced in Malaysia.

This would in turn be a significant milestone for Malaysia’s pharmaceutical industry. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

