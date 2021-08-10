Malaria: Jigawa agency fumigates 3 LGAs

The Jigawa Environmental Protection (JISSEPA), has a six-day against mosquito in three Local Government Areas of the state.

The Spokesman of the , Alhaji Zubairu Sulaiman, disclosed in an interview the of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Sulaiman said the exercise, which began on Aug. 7, was conducted in Hadejia, Ringim and Babura Local Government Areas.

According to him, the exercise to eliminate mosquitoes which are responsible for the spread of malaria.

The spokesman said that the exercise was aimed at keeping the free of mosquitoes to curtail the spread of malaria in the areas and the state in general.

Zubairu also advised residents of the state to maintain the culture of keeping a clean , free of stagnant water.

He explained that keeping an devoid of stagnant water, would help eliminate contact the vector responsible for carrying the malaria parasite.

Zubairu advised the people, particularly rural dwellers, to imbibe the culture of keeping healthy and clean environment to avoid unnecessary infections. (NAN)

