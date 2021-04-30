Malaria cases drops from 23 to 12.8% in Benue ― Health Commissioner

April 30, 2021



has recorded a drop in malaria cases 23 per cent to 12.8 per cent, Commissioner for Health, Joseph Ngbea said.

Ngbea, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry,  Andrew Amee, made known while briefing newsmen in Makurdi.

According to him, the figure is based on the latest Nigeria Demographic Health Survey (NDHS) 2020.

feat is made possible largely to the continued support and maintenance of health services by the state government.

“The state government ensured that communities are protected malaria,” he said.

The commissioner  said that malaria kills more 400,000 people around the world every year, mostly children.

He, however, said that with continued use of proven tools and methods, such as insecticide-treated bed nets, better management of malaria in children and pregnant women, its prevalence would go down.

“Also, with expanded use of preventive medicine during high malaria transmission season and insecticide resistance monitoring, malaria cases will come down.

“I, therefore, urge everyone to use the proven tools, including sleeping inside long lasting insecticidal nets correctly and consistently all year round in order to actualise our target of zero malaria in the state.

“Also, prompt diagnosis for fever cases within 24 hours of onset of fever symptoms.

“We look forward to seeing a day when we will celebrate a world of Malaria,” he said. (NAN)

