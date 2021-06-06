No fewer than 236 boreholes have been provided to the rural communities in need of water across the 21 local government areas in Kebbi State by Non-Governmental Organisations associated with the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN.

The Non Governmental Organisations are the Kadi Malami Foundation, Khadimiiya Initiative for Justice and Development, Aisha Abubakar Malami Centre for Women Development and Al-Iman Charity Foundation.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known on Saturday while Commissioning one of the 236 boreholes constructed for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ambursa Camp, Birnin-Kebbi Local Government, Kebbi State.

Malami was flanked by the Sarkin Kudun Ambursa, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed, while commissioning the water project.

He renewed committment to provide more social amenities to the rural communities through collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

In his address, the District Head of Ambursa, Alhaji Isah Haruna Rasheed thanked Malami and his NGOs for the gesture and promised to continue championing the course of his subjects.

He noted that the provision of borehole to the Internally Displaced Persons will bring to an end the paucity of water on the camp.

