Malami urges participants to accept Kebbi election result

February 5, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey



Alhaji Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, on Saturday admonished losers Kebbi State Local Government Council elections to accept election results good faith.


stated this an interview with Journalists shortly after casting his vote at Filin Mariya polling unit Nasarawa I ward, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.


The minister said: “As you can see, we are enjoying relative peace across the state and people regardless of their political divide, they are casting their peacefully.


the spirit of sportsmanship, whatever the outcome of the elections, we should accept it good faith as we have exercise our right good faith.


is the essence of democracy, every election there will naturally be a winner and a loser. But then, regardless of the circumstances, we are all from Kebbi and we are indeed exercising our right of choices to elect leaders of our choice.”


The minister continued: “I am very happy today Feb. 5, 2022 I am here to cast my vote and indeed other people too who come out en mass for the purpose of electing Chairman and Councillors Birnin Kebbi Local Government which is my local government.


“I am glad the elections is going on smoothly, orderly, peacefully and harmonious relationship across the state and people have turned out massively to cast their votes.” (NAN)

