Malami urges participants to accept Kebbi election result

Alhaji Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, on Saturday admonished losers in Kebbi State Local Government Council elections to accept election results in good faith.



He stated this in an interview with Journalists shortly after casting his vote at Filin Mariya polling unit in Nasarawa I ward, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.



The minister said: “As you can see, we are enjoying relative peace across the state and people regardless of their political divide, they are casting their votes peacefully.



“In the spirit of sportsmanship, whatever the outcome of the elections, we should accept it in good faith as we have exercise our right in good faith.



“That is the essence of democracy, in every election there will naturally be a winner and a loser. But then, regardless of the circumstances, we are all from Kebbi and we are indeed exercising our right of choices to elect leaders of our choice.”



The minister continued: “I am very happy that today Feb. 5, 2022 I am here to cast my vote and indeed other people too who come out en mass for the purpose of electing Chairman and Councillors in Birnin Kebbi Local Government which is my local government.



“I am glad that the elections is going on smoothly, orderly, peacefully and in harmonious relationship across the state and people have turned out massively to cast their votes.” (NAN)

