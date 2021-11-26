Malami urges NDLEA new cadets to be patriotic

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has urged the new cadets of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to be patriotic and good ambassadors in fight against the menace of drug abuse in the country.



Malami gave the advice when the newly-recruited cadets paid him a thank-you visit at his Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) Foundation’s office in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.



“As indigenes of Kebbi state, you should be good ambassadors, and be patriotic and deligent in serving our country.



“The fight against drug and substance is a fight that you should exert all your efforts in order to rid this country of the menace,” he urged.



The minister, represented by the Chairman of Khadimiyya Board of Trustees, Alhaji Abubakar Usman-Gotomo, commended the youth for the visit.



“I will not relent in my efforts to provide the deserving youths with employment opportunities as well as the needed skills acquisition programmes for them to be productive members of the society and also contribute their quota to the development of the country.



“Your selection was based on merits and educational backgrounds as well as the determination and endurance you demonstrated as you passed through rigorous training and huddles in the recruitment exercise.



“Kebbi state is proud of your efforts and achievements, but it is now the beginning of your careers and at the same time, a new beginning to stand out amongst your peers in contributing your quota to the progress and development of country,” he enjoined.



Speaking on behalf of the cadets, Narcotic Officer, Haliru Zakari-Gulma, extended their gratitude to the minister for his efforts in providing numerous opportunities for youths in the state.



“All the candidates whose recruitment was facilitated via numerous gestures by the minister had successfully completed the training, commissioned last week and now posted to various formations of duties in the country,” he said.



Zakari-Gulma assured that they would be patriotic, good ambassadors of the state and are determined to excel where ever they found themselves in the line of their official duties.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about 1,978 new cadets graduated from the Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics Course 15, 2021, in Jos on 19 November. (NAN)

