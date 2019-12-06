Malami to represent Buhari at Anti-Corruption Award in Rwanda

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN is set to represent President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony holding on

Monday December 9th in Kigali, Rwanda.



This was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,the Special Assistant and Public Relations office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday 6th December, 2019. President Muhammadu Buhari was invited in his capacity as the AU Champion of the fight against corruption to the award ceremony which is part of the activities commemorating the International Anti-Corruption Day, recognized and celebrated on December 9th every

year,



Organized by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Center, Doha, Qatar, the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony is presented to individuals and institutions for their contribution to the global fight against corruption at

local, national or international level.



The Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a tool to highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a global platform, and to assess, promote, collect, and disseminate anti-corruption models from all over the world.



The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who would be on working visit in Rwanda is expected to be handing out the awards to winners from all over the world.



Four categories of the ACE Award are presented, in recognition of the diverse efforts and areas of excellence in the global fight against corruption, it said.



These categories include Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Innovation, Academic Research and Education, and Youth Creativity and Engagement.



According to the organizers of the annual event, the ACE Award aims to raise awareness, support, and solidarity to combat corruption and to encourage new initiatives in pursuit of corruption-free societies.



During the visit, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami is to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s address to world leaders on Nigeria’s giant strides and positive development in the fight against corruption.



Nigeria is also invited to attend Kusi Idea Festival tagged “the next sixty-years in Africa” which the government of Rwanda is hosting in collaboration with the Rwandan Nation Media Group expected to address the world leaders.