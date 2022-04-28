Malami set to run for Kebbi governorship

By Ibrahim Bello

Alhaji Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney -General of the Federation (AGF), says he has accepted calls from Kebbi people to run for the state governorship.

Malami will be running on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He made the acceptance in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday, at an interactive session with APC stakeholders in the state.

“Since you want me to contest governorship position of the state, I hereby accept your demand since you want me to do so.

“People from the state have been pressurising me to contest the governorship position in 2023.

“Going by my proper upbringing as son of an Islamic teacher, I will not show interest to contest for any position or judge myself qualify for any position except the people of the state want me to.

“I have contributed a lot to the country and also to the state in areas of employment generation, fight against poverty, agricultural revolution and women empowerment,’’ he said.

“We pray for Allah’s guidance and assistance and may the answer to your demands be the continuous development of the state,’’ he said.

Gov. Atiku Bagudu urged party leaders not to relent in pursuing a resolution to bring aggrieved members back into the APC fold.

Bagudu called on the youths to emulate the humility of Malami as a son of Islamic teacher.

“May Allah bless Malami, and we thank Almighty Allah for your contributions to the people of the state as an upright person, we will continue to pray for you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Malami’s associates have contributed N130 million to support his gubernatorial ambition.

The contributions are as follows – women supporters in the state, N30 million; Malami Women Support Initiative, N20 million; and the association of serving councillors of 225 wards in the state, N25 million.

Other are the association of former members of the State House of Assembly – N5 million and friends and associates of Malami, N50 million. (NAN)

