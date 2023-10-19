Malami seeks measures against recurring boat mishaps in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The former Minister of Justice and Attorney – General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has urged relevant authorities and other stakeholders to urgently take precautionary measures against the frequent boat mishaps in some parts of Kebbi.

Malami gave advice at the palace of the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammad Zayyanu-Abdullahi, during a condolence visit on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that no fewer than 30 persons, on Oct. 2, drowned as the boat carrying over 50 passengers capsized in Yauri Local Government Area of the state.

Malami said that he was shocked when he received the news of the unfortunate incident.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the survivors a speedy recovery.

Malami donated bags of rice and an undisclosed amount of money for distribution to each of the affected families on behalf of the ‘Khadimiyya For Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI)’.

Responding, Zaiyanu-Abdullahi, expressed his appreciation over the visit by the former minister while describing the kind gesture as “very exceptional.”

“Malami has been identifying with the people of the emirate, especially the role he played in the establishment of Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPADEC ).

“HYPADEC has been assisting the Riverine areas in addressing the issues of boat mishap,” he said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Gov. Nasir Idris in providing relief assistance to the victims of the incident.

The emir said the people of the emirate would forever remain indebted to the kind gestures of the former minister, hence the decision to confer on him the exalted traditional title of “Dokajin Yauri”. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

