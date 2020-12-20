Malami receives, treats 13,772 mails in 2020 -Aide

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has received and acted on thirteen thousand seven hundred and seventy two mails received from Thursday 2nd January, to Friday 18th December, 2020.

This is made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday 20th day of December, 2020.

The break down shows that the Minister received and treated a total of four thousand six hundred and seventy nine mails from Government agencies, while five thousand two hundred and eighty one mails were received from law firms as seven hundred and fifty six civil society organization sent in their letters while the remaining three thousand and fifty six were received from individuals.

The statement said Malami received two thousand and twenty four letters in January, one thousand three hundred and ninety in February, and one thousand three hundred and ninety eight in the month of March, but due to COVID-19 lockdown only twelve mails were received in the month of April.

He said in the month of May, Malami received five hundred and sixty three mails, while one thousand one hundred and thirty six mails were received in June and in July one thousand one hundred and twenty four were received.

One thousand one hundred and seventy one mails were received and treated in the month of August as one thousand six hundred and thirty three letters were received and treated in September.

There were one thousand one hundred and twenty letters received in October and one thousand four hundred and seventy one mails were received and treated in November and as of Friday 18th December seven hundred and thirty mails were received.