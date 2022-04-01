Malami receives Doctorate Degree in Law from Nasarawa State Varsity

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, has been conferred with a Doctorate Degree in Law (Honoris Causa) by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He was among six other distinguished Nigerians conferred with honorary degree by the University.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday at the Convocation Center of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

In his address at the program, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Suleiman Bala Muhammad said the award followed the recommendation of the Senate and approval of the University’s Council.

He said the award was an acknowledged the enormous contribution of Malami as an outstanding legal professional who meritoriously deserved the conferment of the Doctorate Degree of Law (LLD) Honorary Causa award by the institution.

The Vice Chancellor(VC) Nasarawa State University professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed pointed out that the conferment of the award was an attestation of patriotism demonstrated by Malami in discharge of his duties as the chief law officer of the country.

The Vice Chancellor noted that the conferment of the award was a recognition of Malami’s landmark and laudable service to the nation in the legal profession.

While appreciating the honor, Malami congratulated the University on attainment of twenty years (20) years as an educational institution.

Among the awardees are:the President, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN).



Other awardees are the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, a Kano based business mogul, Alhaji Aliyu Abdulrazak Balarabe and the Chief Executive Okocha Group Nigeria, Luka Okocha.

Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice)

Thursday 31st March, 2022.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

