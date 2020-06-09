Malami receives Best Minister Award 2020

Share the news













The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received certificate of nomination as the Best Minister of the year

2020 by a non-governmental organization, Face of Democracy Nigeria Project.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was

made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday 9th day of June, 2020.

Presenting the award to the Minister, the President of the organization, Mr. Alexandra Olufunsho said the Malami was chosen as the recipient for this year’s Democracy Hero Award as the Best Minister of the year 2020 after nomination of names of 22 ministers rigorous scrutinized by the organization.

Mr. Olufunsho said the choice of Malami for this year’s award was informed by his unprecedented performance in the fight against corruption, unwavering respect to the rule of law and unflinching support to democratic ideals especially his role in the most recent executive order on the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary.

Responding, Malami he considered the award as a clarion call to redouble efforts and do more for the democratic system, as well as enhancement of speedy dispensation of justice and improvement of the welfare of judiciary officers in the county.

