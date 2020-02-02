Malami, Onyeama, others depart for U.S. to sign pact on looted assets

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, SAN has on Sunday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday 2nd February, 2020.

The statement revealed that at the meeting, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321m looted assets, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds

stashed abroad.

Furthermore, the statement said the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and

taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

According to the Minister, the meeting is not an adhoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that

holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal

affairs of the participating states.

In addition to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Abubakar Malami, SAN the Nigerian government delegation expected to be part of the meeting included Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Minister of Foreign Affairs; Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.