Malami Mourns Ex-AGF Prince Bola Ajibola

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN CON, mourns the death of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (1985-1991) Bola Ajibola.

This was made known by Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday the 9th day of April, 2023.

Malami said the death of late Prince Bola Ajibola created a huge vacuum in nation’s legal space adding that as a patriotic citizen the late former Attorney General of the Federation was a seasoned legal icon of international repute whose impact remain indelible in Nigerian history and beyond.

While praying God for the repose of the soul of the deceased, Malami also prayed that the Almighty grant the nation, families of the late, Ogun |State and indeed the entire nation the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Amin, the statement concludes.