The 2021 People’s Security Monitor Annual Conference and Recognition Awards, an A-list annual conference to brainstorm, cross fertilize ideas, and discuss burning national issues with focus on finding solutions to the numerous challenges confronting a developing nation like ours, is scheduled to take place at the Merit House on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Abuja, by 10a.m. prompt.

The conference and awards event, a celebration of “Who is Who” in Nigeria’s security circle, and other areas of endeavours, will feature the crème-de-la-crème of the society and a razzmatazz of public servants, governors, captains of industry, private sector and high network individuals that have carved a niche for themselves in their chosen fields, is to be chaired by venerable former Inspector General of Police, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro with the theme “Nigeria’s Security, Our Collective Responsibility.”

This event is essential and auspicious in our national life, as security is not only the prerogative of the government but also of the citizenry, who are partners in progress by giving the needed information and cooperation to the security agencies so as to nip in the bud the nation’s security challenges once and for all.

In a press release by the Executive producer/CEO and Chairman, Organizing Committee of the 2021 PSM Conference and Recognition Ceremony, Comrade Isiaka Mustapha, emphasized that the awards event is divided into different categories that encapsulate all aspects of the economy, including the private sector.

Comrade Mustapha affirmed the awards categories include Governance, public service, private sector/bank and others in rewarding excellence and hard work in every sphere of our life and to serve as role models to the present working class, youth and to the next generation.

The various awardees and recipients for the auspicious event are the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan,as The Most Outstanding and Distinguished First Lady of Nigeria of the Decade; the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno as The PSM Most Outstanding and Distinguished Security Personality of the Year; Attorney General Abubakar Mallami, as The Most Outstanding and Distinguished Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Decade in Nigeria; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State as The People’s Choice Award for the Best Governor of the Year on Grassroots Mobilization and Youth Development, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, The People’s Choice Award for Distinguished Governor of the Year 2020 for Rural Infrastructure Development and Transparency in Governance.

Seyi Makinde will cart away The Most Distinguished South-West Governor of the Year on Security, while Governor Samuel Ortom will get The People’s Choice Award for Distinguished North Central Governor of the Year for Rural Infrastructure and Security Development; former Governor of Borno State and now Senator Kashim Shettima is The Most Distinguished Politician of the Year; While Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja is The Most Outstanding and Loyal Deputy Governor of the Year for Good Governance in Nigeria.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule bags Grand Security Ambassador of Nigeria; Honourable Sadiya Umar Farouk of Humanitarian Affairs is the People’s Choice Award as Distinguished Beacon of Hope of the Year; Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu of the Ministry of Petroleum bags The Most Outstanding, Transparent and Distinguished Public Servant of the Year; the Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim is the People’s Security Monitor, Distinguished Controller-General of the Year on Disaster Management; Hajiya Hadiza Bala of Nigeria Ports Authority gets The Most Distinguished Managing Director of the Decade on Transformation in Nigeria; Mallam Farouk Dogo Wadata Bodinga of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) Abuja, bags The Most Distinguished Director of the Decade of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services in Abuja; The Registrar Of EHORECON, Dr. Yahaya Baba Azare gets People’s Security Monitor Distinguished Award for Environmental Personality of the Year; Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Council Chairman, Emmanuel Ogbeche bags the award of Defender of Journalism Profession of the Year; Eze Uche Egenti bags the award of of Defender of Igbo Tradition and National Unity of the Year; Dr. Usman Muhammed Jahun of Vigilante Group is a recipient of Grand Security Ambassador; Ejike Ugboaja of Ugboaja Foundation is also a recipient of the Grand Ambassador Award, while Director of Lands, FCT, Mallam Adamu Jibrin Hussaini gets the Most Outstanding and Distinguished FCT Director of Land Administrator of the Decade; Barr. Ganiyu Ajape, Com.Goodman Jumbo, Hon. Orok Orok, Sir Joseph Alagoa, amongst others, bag Security Ambassadors awards.

According to Comrade Mustapha, the award committee is looking forward to receiving the CV/Citations of the awards recipients for a successful outing of this year’s coveted awards slated within the month and called on all men and women of good faith, and youths to join hands and partner with the organization in seeking for amicable solution to our collective challenges of an evolving nation currently beset with acrimony, but keenly desires peace, unity, stability and harmonious co-existence.

“This is what we are out to achieve,” Mustapha said.

