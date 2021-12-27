Malami lists 79 awards, honours won in 2021

No fewer than seventy nine organizations and corporate bodies have conferred award of honour for patriotic service, humanitarian intervention and nation building to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN in the year 2021.

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu made this known in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Gwandu said the nominations for the awards and honours received are a testimony to Malami’s selflessness and relentless commitment to public interest, rule of law and dispassionate approach to dispensation and administration of justice in the country.

A statistical breakdown, on the development, from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice indicated that during the first quarter of the year under review 15 organizations sent in their notification for conferment of awards and honours to Malami.

While 26 organizations wrote between April to June, 18 organizations wrote letters of notification for the award of honour during third quarter and 20 sent their nomination letters in the fourth quarters of 2021.

The organizations comprised national and international institutions from Governmental, non-governmental organizations, anti-corruption and forensic investigation bodies, professional associations, student unions, media-based groups and traditional institutions.

In their separate letters, the organizations said they considered Malami for his landmark achievements and successes recorded in carrying out national assignments especially the fight against corruption.

In a letter received on 26th January 2021 and signed by the acting Vice Chancellor of Enugu State University of Science and Technology Professor Charles Eze wrote to applaud the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN for his monumental positive impact in the country. It is consequent upon your transparent integrity, hard work, dedication and total commitment to duty that has impressively moved this country forward, particularly in the areas of law reform, economic and infrastructural development, political and social stability.”

The letter added that “It is in recognition of your aforesaid enduring selfless services to human, thereof, and as motivating way of encouraging you to do more and also bearing in mind that the only reward for hard work is more work, that the management of Enugu State University of Science and Technology has come to an inevitable conclusion to honour you by naming you a befitting physical building structure in the University after your great name which will stand the test of time.”

His Royal Kingship, Gidi n’oba, Eze (Amb.) Iheanyichukwu Nwokenna Oba the Great of Ekeoba Ancient Kingdom notified Malami that they have conferred him with “the most revered Chieftaincy title of the land DIKE EJI AGA MBA of Ekeoba Ancient Kingdom”.

In addition, Leadership Experience Ambassadors Network in conjuction with Youth Get Involved Movement (YGIM), in a letter jointly signed by the Convener, Mr. Anthony Nwachukwu and Programme Director Gbolahan I. Adebisi notified Malami that he has been nominated for the “Excellent Performance Award in Leadership”.

According to the Group, Malami’s “nomination and eventual selection for this award by the excecutive board of our organization led by Prof. F Folarin, further confirms you as a role model to many Nigerian youths.”

APC National Youths Connectivity Network, Stardom Global Television, Intelligentsia International Inc., Accountability Lab, Commonwealth Society of Nigeria, The Parliament Dairy, International Human Rights Commission, Amazing Ability Beauty Pageant, the New York – based Centre for Media and Peace Initiatives, Progressive Councilors Forum and Leadership Experience Ambassadorial Network (LEAN) are among the organization that wrote to honour Malami in 2021.

The traditional institutions that awarded the Attorney General and Minister of Justice include Ikenta-Na-Odinma Peoples Assembly, Oduduwa Development Initiative, and Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Worldwide.

The President of Foreign Investment Network, Dr. Alex Itkin in a letter dated 2nd June, 2021 addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN noted that their nomination team “took noticed of his activities in Nigerias judicial systems, the reforms he introduced and various judicial decisions that has preserved the sanctity of the democratic system”.

Some organisations that sent letters of notifications for award included: International Association of World Peace Advocates, Leaders Without Borders Development Centre, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities, Blueprint Newspapers, Millennium Africa Global Initiative, Peoples Security Monitor, The Messengers of Peace Foundation, The Presidential Diary, Nigerian Hall of Fame, APC Continuity Group, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Coalition of Civil Society Groups, Thinkers Magazine, The Reporters, World Humanitarian aid Support and development Forum, Next Level Achievers Award 2021, Person With Disability Initiative Nigeria.

Also the National Youth for Women Empowerment and Education in Nigeria, Vivianlam Glamour Magazine, Arewa Elected Councillors Forum, North American Graduates Alumni Association Nigeria, Show Yourself Nigeria Reality Television and online Event, Business Day, United Business Women Association of Nigeria and Diaspora (UBWA) and Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, wrote to Malami notifying him of nomination for award.

Others are: The Society of Project Management and Development Professionals international, Office of the Coordinator National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Centre for Ethical Rebirth among Nigerian Youths, Nigeria Patriotic Youth Against Corruption and Transparency Initiative, Foreign Investment Network, Television Nigeria, I Believe in One Nigeria Project, Presidential Support Committee, New National Star, Independent Television and Radio, Igbo Nsukka United Front, Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard, Chartered Institute of Leadership and Government (USA), Association of Voice-Over Artistes (AVOA) Nigeria, ST. Geoges Ambulance Foundation and Children Accident Prevention Initiative (CAPI).

Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners UK, Association of Former Councilors and Ward Leaders in Nigeria, Chartered institute of forensics and Certified Fraud Examiners of Nigeria, Nigeria Youth Congress, Lamorde (Mubi)Sport and Tourism Association, The Waves Publishers Limited, ZAAT International, Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security & Safety Affairs, National Productivity Centre, Nigeria Media Nite-Out, Independent Television & Radio, League of Association, Zaria, The Eagles Focus, Arewa Rice Farmers Association, Save Nigeria Ambassadors, Centre for Intellectual Service on Sokoto Caliphate, Solar Energy of Nigeria, Concern Citizens for Good Leadership, Actors Guild of Nigeria and International Human Rights Commission.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

