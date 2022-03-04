Malami lauds UNODC’s Strategic Vision For Nigeria 2030

BY Ebere Agozie

Justice Minister Abubakar Malami, SAN, has applauded the efforts of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 16 (SDGs).

Particularly SDG 16, which aims at “promoting peaceful inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice institutions at all levels”.

Malami spoke on Friday, at the launch of the UNODC Strategic Vision For Nigeria 2030.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Benjamin Okolo, Malami commended the UNODC on the ongoing areas of collaboration in strengthening and promoting justice and the rule of Law in Nigeria.

The partnership, Malami noted, includes but not limited to the following: “Anti-corruption (Asset Recovery and International Cooperation);

Counter-Terrortsm (Complex Case Group) and Maritime Crime.

Others, he said, are Transnational organized crimes;

Deployment of liaison magistrate to Europe to help develop human rights-based response to smuggling of migrants (with support from UNOOC); and Presidential Committee on correctional service reforms and decongestion.

The Attorney-General of Federation, said Nigeria also welcomes the thematic five priority areas of the Strategic Vision which has been identified to enhance the criminal justice system.

This, he said, is with a view to: uphold the rule of law, ensure access to justice and protect victims of crime; safequarding people, institutions and economies from corruption, illicit financial flows and money laundering; securethe safety of people from terrorism and violent extremism.

“Permit me to call on all relevant stakeholders to give the UNODC the required cooperation, collaboration and support to achieve the successful implementation of the Strategic Vision for Nigeria 2030,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Ghada Waly, Executive Director, UNODC.

Mr Oliver Stople, represented Mr Ghada Waly, said the strategic vision is targeted at to providing more safety to Nigeria, its government and institutions from drugs, crime, corruption, terrorism and illicit financial flows.

Represented by Mr Stople, Head, UNODC Nigeria, Waly said:”our Vision 2030 seeks to strengthen crime prevention, enhance justice.

”It also seeks to address organised crimes, ensure a balanced response to drugs, improve the rule of law and bolster resilience”.

Other participants at the occasion are Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Prof Bolaji Owasanoye Chairman Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC.

Mothers are rtd Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), Director General, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),



Ms Ladidi Mohammed, Head, Asset Recovery and Management Unit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNODC, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, launched the Strategic Vision for Africa aims to provide innovative ways to support the Member States and stakeholders over the next 10 years to strengthen crime prevention.

It also aims to enhance the effectiveness of criminal justice systems, counter organized crime and corruption, promote balanced drug control and improve the rule of law.(NAN)

