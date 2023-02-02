Malami lauds River Basin Authority’s empowerment initiative

By Muhammad Lawal

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has commended the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA) for its efforts to tackle restiveness through empowerment programmes.

Malami stated this at the inauguration of Youths and Women Empowerment Programme initiated by the Authority in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

He commended the gesture, which he described as a pathway to create enabaling environment for women and youths to become self-relient.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN) reports that the programme is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s youth and women empowerment initiative.

NAN also reports that the event featured distribution of 400 bags of fertilisers, 100 deep freezers, 100 hair dryers, 100 clippers, 200 grinding and 140 sewing machines.

Malami added that the gesture was in fulfilment of the present administration’s electioneering campaign promises aimed at uplifting Nigerians out of poverty.

“The gesture also signify the good leadership of Gov. Atiku Bagudu in partnership with the Federal Government apart from other developmental projects that have direct bearing to the lives of masses executed across Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items to become self-relient and employers of labour.

Earlier, the Programme Manager of SRRBDA, Hajia Mariyatu Suleiman appreciated the minister for his commitment towards the successful implementation of the programme.

She said the programme was designed to create job opportunities for youth and women across the 21 local government Areas of the state.

On his part, the Executive Director of the Authority, Faruku Madugu-Gwandu appreciated the minister for his intervention and efforts towards bringing dividends of democracy to the people.

While calling on wealthy individuals in the state to emulate the gesture, Madugu-Gwandu described it as “historic and indelible”. (NAN)