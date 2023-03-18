Malami lauds INEC for peaceful elections in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, (SAN), has lauded INEC for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kebbi.

Malami said this while addressing newsmen after voting on Saturday at Shiryar Fada, Garkar Na-Gambo, Polling unit, Nassarawa Ward 1, Birnin-Kebbi.

He commended the electorate for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the exercise.

“People have accordingly accepted the democratic norms and principles of electing their leadership.

“I am impressed by the organisation put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the peaceful and orderly manner in which the people cast their votes,” he said.

Malami also lauded the improvement in the application of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS).

He said if what happened at his polling unit was a reflection of what was achieved across the federation, it was a great source of happiness.

“In view of what has been put in place, in terms of the process of the BIVAS, it will certainly let the votes of the people count.

“It has given hope to the process and at the end of the day, we will have what will translate to popular votes,” the minister said. (NAN)