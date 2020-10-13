Malami inaugurates National Arbitration Policy Committee

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar

Malami, SAN has charged the newly inaugurated members of the National

Arbitration Policy Committee to come out with a comprehensive policy

that will, among other things, ensure that domestic transactions

originating and terminating in Nigeria are arbitrated in the country.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was

made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday the 13th day of October,

2020.

According to the statement the Minister spoke at the virtual inaugural meeting of the Committee for the Development of a

National Policy on Arbitration in Nigeria.

Malami said the proposed National Policy would also provide for sanctions against public officers who do not act in the national interest in the conduct of their official assignments.

He said the P&ID case has raised concerns on the impact of arbitral

cases and awards against the country leading to calls for the

development of a National Policy on Arbitration to guide the arbitral

process and agreements in Nigeria.

The Committee was charged with the responsibility of developing

transformational Arbitration Policy framework that addresses issues

relating to arbitration agreements, government contracts, domestic and

foreign contractual relationships and transactions arising or

terminating in Nigeria.

According to the Minister, the objectives of the proposed policy

include protecting Nigeria’s economy, ensuring that transactions

originating and terminating in Nigeria are arbitrated in Nigeria.

Other objectives were having the seats/venues of arbitrations in

Nigeria thereby creating jobs for and maximally harnessing the talents

of Nigerian lawyers who have specialized in Arbitration as well as

saving the country billions of dollars.

The Committee was mandated to review the current laws and policies on

Arbitration in Nigeria, proffer advice on a new national Arbitration

Policy, draft an Executive Order to support the application of the new

Arbitration Policy across government agencies, develop an

implementation plan; and advise on the required infrastructure for

setting up a world standard Arbitration Center in Lagos and Abuja.

“Our goal is to create an arbitration hub in Africa and to ensure that Nigeria remains

the venue of arbitration for transactions arising from Nigeria. It is

expected that the National Arbitration policy will be applied in

respect of government contracts, such that arbitration agreements in

respect of all disputes arising from governmental contracts,

especially with foreign entities will have Nigeria as the seat of

arbitration,” he said.

“It is also expected that the federal and state government agencies

will adopt this policy to be applied to all agencies, which will

encourage domestic arbitration and curtail the flight of arbitration

to other countries,” the statement added.

Members of the Committee included, Dr OLISA AGBAKOBA, SAN, Abubakar B.

Mahmoud, SAN, Prof C.J Amasike, of the International Dispute

Resolution Institute (IDRI) Mr. Akin Sowemimo, Mr Lawal Hassan from

the Federal Ministry of Power, Mrs. Halima L. Halilu from the Bureau

of Public Enterprises.

Other Members of the Committee included Wilfred Ikatari The Director

Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, Mr G. Umar

Andumar, Head of Legal, Nigerian Ports Authority, Chike Okoye Rep. of

the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Minister of Budget

and National Planning.

The Committee also comprises representatives from Federal Ministry of

Finance, Budget and National Planning, Nigerian National Petroleum

Cooperation (NNPC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Ports

Authority (NPA), Ministry of Power, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of

Works and Housing, Bureau for Private Enterprises, and representatives

of the Federal Ministry of Justice Regional Center for Arbitration.