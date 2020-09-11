Malami inaugurates members of Nigerian Law Reform Commission

Share the news













Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN has called on the newly inaugurated members of the 9th Commission of the Nigerian Law Reform to be guided by the rules and regulations as provided by the Section 2 & 8 (1) of the Act.

Malami made the call on Thursday while inaugurating commissioners of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission chaired by Professor Jummai A.M Audi.

The Minister asked them to ensure that all the rules and regulations relating to management of the human, material and financial resources of the Commission are adhered to in accordance to the objectives of the Federal Government, as contained in Section 8(1) (c) of the Act.

He added that, ‘’It is uniformly agreed that law as an instrument of social engineering always served as the instrumentality of meaningful reform in any civilized society’’.

While highlighting some of the functions of the commission, Malami said the commission should generally take and keep under review all Federal Laws with a view to their systematic and progressive development and reform in consonance with the prevailing norms of the Nigerian Society; the commission is mandated under section5(2) (a) and (b) of the Act to receive and consider proposals for reform that may be referred to it by Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Also the Commission may also provide expert advice and information to Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, the National Assembly or other bodies with regard to proposals for the reform or amendment of laws, and amongst others.

The Attorney-General expressed appreciation towards the efforts and determination of the Commission in achieving its mandate through the delivery of quality Law Reform to strengthen governance of the nation and for aligning itself with the Economic Recovery Growth Plan of the Federal Government of Nigeria, urging them to give selfless service to the nation.

He noted that the Nigerian Law Reform Commission was established in July 1979 by the Nigerian Law Reform Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The newly inaugurated commissioners were Prof. Jummai A. M. Audi – Chairman Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia – Commissioner;Hon. Muhammad B. O. Ibraheem – Commissioner; Dr. Muhammad M. Aminu.