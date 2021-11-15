Malami in New York to speak on Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN will today in New York, United States of America deliver a public lecture titled “Decling of Corruption in Africa: The Approach of President Muhammadu Buhari in Nigeria”.

The annual public lecture was organised by the Center for Media and Peace Initiatives (CMPI). It is a New York-based media and policy think tank in special consultative status with the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council and affiliated with Rutgers University’s School of Public Affairs and Administration.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday 15th November, 2021.

He said the schedule of the program indicated that Malami would deliver the 2021 CMPI’s Public Lecture by 1:00pm ( 7pm in Nigeria) today.

Gwandu said the Minister of Justice who is at the forefront in the Nigeria’s fight against corruption is expected to highlight and enumerate the Buhari-led Federal Government anti-corruption measures and success strategies adopted that resulted into the declining of corruption in the Africa’s most populated country.

According to the Organisers Malami is to present to the international community and Africans in the diaspora “the changing face of governance in the continent and mitigation efforts to minimize corruption in public places”.

Malami will speak before a gathering of international audience of different professionals including diplomats, policy makers, seasoned administrators, journalists, business leaders, scholars, and renowned intellectuals across the globe.

The event will be chaired by Professor John Pavlik, a distinguished professor of Journalism and Media Studies, School of Communication and Information, Rutgers University.

Among the special guests are His Excellency Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande – Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations and Robert A Schwartz, Professor and Head of Dermatology Rutgers University Medical School.

