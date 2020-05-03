Malami felicitates with Media on World Press Freedom Day

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has felicitated with the Nigerian journalists on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday May 3rd, 2020.

Malami salutes the courageous support and efforts of Nigerian

journalists in upholding the rule of law, enhancing the fight against corruption and protecting the tenets of democratic principles in the

country.

He urged journalists to continue to uphold the ethics and virtues of

their profession and guard against “infodemic” of spreading fake news,

misinformation and distorted facts, especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister also expressed appreciation on the media’s role in informing the citizens on the activities of government and holding the

government accountable in compliance with Section 22 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Malami reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in supporting the media through the provision of unceasing conducive atmosphere for socially-responsible independent press with unhindered right of access to information within the context of promotion of

public interest.