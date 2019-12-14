Malami elected as UNIDROIT Chair, unveils Action Plan

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the 78th

session of the General Assembly of the International Institute for the

Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT), an international organization

that seeks to harmonize international private laws across 63 member

countries.

The election which took place at the 78th General Assembly Meeting

held on Thursday December 12th, 2019 in Rome, Italy followed the

proposal by four counties; South Africa, Egypt, Australia and Spain

that the Nigerian AGF be elected to chair the Assembly of the state

parties.

The nomination was unanimously supported by the General Assembly of

member states including United State of America, United Kingdom,

Germany, France and Canada.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu,

the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, office of the

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, and made

available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday 13th December, 2019.

In his address shortly before the election, the Chair of the General

Secretary (2018-2019), Paul Duhr, Ambassador of Luxembourg to Italy

noted that the post of Chair of the General Assembly has traditionally

rotated among the four geographical regions of UNIDROIT pursuant to

the Article 7(7) of the UNIDROIT regulations.

Addressing the Assembly as the newly elected Chair, the

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice noted that

Nigeria has been an active participant member of UNIDROIT since 1964.

Malami who described Nigeria as a major global commercial player in

the African continent said the country is “Africa’s largest economy

and projected to be among the top 20 economies by 2050”.

He recalled that a former Attorney-General of the Federation and

Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoaka, SAN was elected for a five year

term (2008-2013) to the UNIDROIT Governing Council.

The Minister said with the Nigeria’s advancement in areas such as

telecommunication and e-commerce, the country has taken greater

interest in the emerging global legal architecture being developed by

UNIDROIT.

As the Chairman, Malami resolved commitment to boosting the activities

of UNIDROIT during his tenure as the Chairman and work assiduously

towards ensuring the “entry into force of the Protocol to the Cape

Town Convention on matters specific to Mining, Agriculture and

Construction of Equipment (MAC Protocol) the text of which was

recently adopted at the diplomatic conference held in Pretoria, South

Africa November, 2019”.

“Following extensive consultations with stakeholders on the future

Legal Guide on Agricultural Land Investment Contracts”, the Chair said

he hoped to see to the “finalization of the draft text for

presentation to and adoption by the Governing Council in May, 2020”.

While maintaining commitment to “entry into force the Luxembourg Rail

Protocol, which currently requires only one more Contracting State to

enter into force” he said with that Protocol’s entry into force, it

could “begin facilitating cross-border and domestic financing of

railway rolling stock, thereby generating economic growth, and provide

further momentum in attracting more Contracting States to that

Protocol.

For the Institutional development, the Chair said he will work

vigorously to ensure the adoption and implementation of UNIDROIT’s

Work Programme for the 2020-2022 triennium, which he said has great

importance in guiding the use of UNIDROIT’s limited resources and

determining its various projects and their respective priorities.

Malami expressed determinatipn to ensure full implementation of the

recently adopted compensation and social security reforms, together

with possible further improvements to UNIDROIT’s Regulations and its

overall administrational framework.

It is on this note that he called on all state parties to work hard in

achieving their objectives “The unification of private law is a great

task UNIDROIT is saddled with. It, therefore, behoves on this session

for all hands to be on deck to ensure issues on the agenda are tackled

expeditiously. I have no doubt in this endeavor, I can presume your

cooperation and assistance throughout this session,” he said.

It could be recalled that the Minister was at one time President of

International Anti-Corruption Academy and Member International Court

of Arbitration.

