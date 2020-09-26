Malami donates N11m to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate

Share the news













Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has announced a donation of eleven million naira to flood victims in Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi State.

This was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and made available to newsmen on Saturday 26th day of September, 2020.

According to the statement, Malami made the donation through his two NGOs Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

Malami was at the palace of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar while on a sympathy visit in Kebbi State.

Giving a breakdown of the donation, Malami said flood victims of Birnin-Kebbi local government are to received two million naira, while one million naira each for victims of the remaining nine local governments.

In his address at the palace, Malami said he was in Kebbi to sympathise with the people over flood that affected the state.

Malami also condole the Emir of Gwandu over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate including the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Sa’adu, Tafidan Gwandu; Alhaji Yahya Bawa and District Head of Aliero.

Responding, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar thanked the Minister for what he termed as “home-coming”.

The Emir called for more unity, obedience to the rule of law and respecting the constituted authorities. He said already relevant authorities have predicted the occurrence of the flood, which he said should serve as a pointer to the imperatives of respecting the authorities.

