The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, has donated a Peugeot 406 car and 24 motorcycles to selected Ulamas in Kebbi.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar-Jombali, Publicity Secretary of Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by the minister, made this known in a statement on Monday in Birnin Kebbi.

Malami, in the statement, described Ulamas as critical stakeholders in ensuring peace and unity in the country.

While presenting the donation, the minister, represented by his Personal Assistant, Alhaji Nafi’u Yakubu- Lugga, said that the Ulamas deserved every support and encouragement as the first point of every child’s spiritual and moral guidance.

He also urged them not to relent in praying and preaching for the peace and unity of the country.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the NGO, Alhaji Malami Abdulqadir, congratulated the beneficiaries and commended Yakubu- Lugga for facilitating the distribution of the items.

He described Yakubu-Lugga as a loyal personal assistant committed to the ideals of his principal.

Also speaking, the Manager, Kadi Malami Foundation, Alhaji Yahaya Koko, described the numerous acts of philanthropy embarked upon by the AGF as something he inherited from his late father.

“The mobility gesture to the Ulamas is not the first of its kind as the two NGOs have been executing meaningful projects that have direct bearing on the lives of citizens,” he said.

The Chairman, Kebbi State League of Imam and Ulamas, Sheikh Ibrahim Umar-Bayawa, commended the minister for his various interventions.

He said the gesture would encourage them to redouble their efforts in impacting knowledge and preaching the gospel of peace in the society.

“The Ulamas and Imams will remain indebted to the minister for always extending the hands of assistance and drawing them close in his humanitarian activities.

“I urge other appointees of government and the well-meaning individuals to borrow a leaf from the minister in his fight against poverty which will go along way in restoring the peaceful

co-oexistence in the state and the country,” he said. (NAN).

