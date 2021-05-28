Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has denied the allegations that two billion Naira was paid to his office from the recovered funds.

This is contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice which was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, prior to the repatriation of all the recovered assets, Nigeria and relevant nations usually sign memorandum of understanding as to what use the monies will be put to and the government has been working in compliance with all the provisions of multi-national agreements reached.

It was on the basis of the application of the said funds in line with the agreements that Nigeria earned reputation among international comity of nations which translated into further recoveries.

He said the Federal Government has a designated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria for all recovered assets.

Gwandu said Abubakar Malami has neither as a person nor as the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, in any way received any funds from the recovered assets.

According to the media aide, Malami has therefore challenged any person who has any evidence of such payments to either him or his office to come out publicly with proof.

