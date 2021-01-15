Malami denies NDDC bribe allegation, seeks exposure of culprits

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has denied reports which alleged that he was offered bribe by Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio over the appointment of the new NDDC boss.

Malami issued the denial in a statement by his media aide, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, on Friday.He said the minister has not only denied the allegation but he is urging anyone with information on the alleged bribery allegation “to come out publically with the information with a view to exposing them(those involved, if any) and taking further necessary action.”

According to Gwandu, “The attention of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has been drawn to fictitious and malicious publications alleged by mischief makers claiming that the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio offered him gratification in respect of the appointment of a Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“The report, as any fake news, was marred by evincing contradictions, figment of imagination, sheer fabrications and filthy assumptions of mischief makers and detractors.

“Any discerning mind who read the story will not fail to note the desperate attempt to cast aspersion on the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and dent his hard earned reputation with unsubstantiated allegations spread by perfidious elements.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN hereby makes an outright denial of the report in its entirety. The Minister has not collected and does not intend at any time to receive any gratification from any dealing and discharging any function he is constitutionally empowered to perform.

“While calling on Nigerians to disregard the information Malami, therefore, asked individuals who have any information, if any, regarding those who facilitated, accepted, deliver or take part in one way or the other in the alleged offer and purported acceptance of gratification for him or his office to come out publically with the information with a view to exposing them and taking further necessary action.”

Malami stated further that gratification is a criminal offence. He, accordingly, encouraged the purveyors of the fictitious publication to approach relevant security and law enforcement agencies and proffer information that could lead to the criminal investigation and investigation against him if they feel strongly about their purported claim.