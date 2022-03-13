Malami denies exonerating Abba Kyari, says ‘I only asked for further probe’

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has described as false, media reports that his Office had conclusively exonerated Abba Kyari.

The clarification was made by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

According to the statement, there appears to be misunderstanding regarding the issue.

“It was a case of work in progress in respect of which the office of the Attorney General of the federation requested for further probe in relation to some aspects of investigation,” Malami’s aide said.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice’s stance is that no conclusion has been reached in the direction of absence of evidence relating to the first report.

“The issues were raised for further investigation with a view to cover the field in investigation in order to arrive at informed decision,” Gwandu said

