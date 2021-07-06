Malami denies derogatory post on Igbo,  Hausa

The Attorney-General the Federation and Minister Justice, Mr (SAN), has refuted claims from some quarters that he authored a derogatory post on and Hausas.


A statement issued by Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public , said that Malama did not write or contemplate such a post.


“The Attorney -General the Federation and Minister Justice did not write and has never contemplated writing or posting such derogatory remarks or cast aspersions on any tribe or section the multi-cultural and  diverse communities in the country.


“Malami is known to be a patriotic and non-tribal partisan who believes in equality, fairness and justice  to all regardless any inclination to tribe, location or gender,” he said.


According to Gwandu, the grammatical flaws, apparent illogicalalities and divisionary tendencies as well as lack of respect to diversity in humanity makes it palpably incongruous to that the post was from Malami.


“The office of the Attorney -General of the Federation and Minister of Justice calls on the general public to disregard the post.


”It is created and circulated by mischief makers and perveyors of hatred who are bent on destroying the hard-earned reputation of the minister,” Gwandu said.


He added that it was instructive to note that fact-check conducted by some media organisations proved that attributing the derogatory post to Malami was not only defamatory but also fictitious. (NAN)

